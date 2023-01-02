Ongoing Scott County narcotics investigation leads to the arrest of two people for allegedly selling meth

A Davenport man awaiting trial and a Davenport woman awaiting sentencing have been arrested for allegedly peddling methamphetamine in Scott County.

Daniel Christopher Parker, 45, and Jennifer Lynn Dietz, 39, were allegedly caught selling meth during an investigation in October in Walcott by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit.

Parker, who was arrested Sunday, and Dietz, who was arrested Dec. 28, are charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Each is also charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Furlong, at 2:58 a.m. on Oct. 7, Furlong did a traffic stop for a tinted windows violation and an expired registration on a Chevrolet Lumina in the 3500 block of North Plainview Road in Walcott .

Dietz, the driver, is suspended from driving and had an arrest warrant out of Scott County. The vehicle smelled of marijuana, and Dietz was found in possession of two-tenths of a gram of methamphetamine.

Dietz told officers she had a room at the Days Inn in Walcott that she shared with Parker and that there was more meth in the room.

Parker was detained outside the room, and both Parker and Dietz signed a written consent to search their room.

Deputies seized a total of 125 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of marijuana, marijuana blunts, a digital scale and $580 in cash.

Police have said that the normal dose of methamphetamine is one-tenth of a gram, meaning that Parker and Dietz had 1,250 doses of meth to sell.

Dietz has a preliminary hearing in her case scheduled for Friday in Scott County District Court, while Parker has a preliminary hearing in his case scheduled for Jan. 12.

Dietz also is scheduled to be sentenced in a theft case on Feb. 9. She was arrested Feb. 19, 2022, by Davenport police while in possession of a stolen Ford Focus. Dietz pleaded guilty to the charge on May 24 during a hearing in district court. However, she failed to appear for her sentencing hearing that was scheduled for July 28.

Dietz was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $35,000, cash or surety.

Parker is serving two years on conditional discharge after pleading guilty in Rock Island County Circuit Court to a charge of manufacture and delivery of 30-500 grams of marijuana. The charge is a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a possible prison sentence of 2-5 years. He was arrested on the charge June 3 by Moline police. Parker was sentenced Oct. 28.

On April 26, Parker was caught by Bettendorf Police in an ongoing narcotics investigation with Davenport Police and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. In that case, Parker was caught with 2.11 grams of meth. In Parker’s vehicle, officers seized another 3.46 grams of meth and a loaded handgun and 31.62 grams of marijuana. An additional 13.15 grams of marijuana was located in his hotel room.

Parker initially was released pending his cooperation in the drug investigation. However, he failed to cooperate and was arrested June 21.

Parker is charged in that case with possession with the intent to distributed less than 5 grams of meth, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person since Parker pleaded guilty in 2019 to a charge of domestic assault, and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. A pre-trial conference is scheduled in that case for Friday.

While Parker was out on bond, Bettendorf Police made contact with him on Oct. 13, in the parking lot of a Bettendorf hotel. A search of the room yielded 7.15 grams of marijuana and 1.31 grams of meth.

Parker was not initially charged pending cooperation. However, Parker failed to cooperate and on Nov. 29 he was charged with possession of a controlled substance-third offense-marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance-third offense-methamphetamine. Each charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Parker was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000, cash or surety.