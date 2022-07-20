Opening arguments Wednesday in murder trial of Princesun Murphy

Princesun Murphy was mad that early April morning in 2020, and that’s why he killed Jabari Scurlock, Caleb Copley of the Scott County Attorney’s Office said Wednesday in his opening statement at Murphy’s murder trial.

Murphy, 37, of Davenport faces one charge each of first-degree murder and dominion and control of a firearm by a felon in relation to the shooting, court records state. Scurlock was shot about 1:07 a.m. on April 9, 2020, in the 900 block of Marquette Street in Davenport. Murphy is arguing he acted in self defense.

Scurlock was from Wisconsin, according to previous reporting.

Opening arguments are a jury’s initial introduction to how the prosecution and the defense each interpret the evidence that will be used in the trial. The state, with the burden of proof, goes first.

Murphy’s mother asked Murphy if he’d done it, and Murphy said he had because he was all “steamed up,” Copley, the senior assistant county attorney, told the jury.

Anger, Copley said, is the theme of the case.

“The defendant was looking for trouble that night,” Copley said. “He was angry. He was enraged.”

Shortly before Scurlock, 40, was shot, Murphy and his wife fought and she cut him during the argument, Copley said. After that fight, Murphy took a walk, then a drive.

At least part of the walk and his driving around was captured by security cameras in the area, Copley said.

Scurlock was looking for a ride that night, Copley said. He’d already gotten one a short time before from a Davenport police officer, who reported he found Scurlock walking intoxicated and gave him the ride.

Before putting him in the squad car, the officer patted Scurlock down and found no weapon, Copley said. Throughout the interaction, Scurlock was not aggressive.

Later on Marquette Street, Murphy’s truck traveled past Scurlock, who did something with his hands, Copley told the jury. The truck turned around and Scurlock approached with his hands up.

At that point, Copley mimicked the gesture for the jury holding up his hands in an “I surrender" gesture.

There was an interaction between Scurlock and the person in the truck, then a flash and Scurlock fell, Copley said. The truck left.

The shooting was also captured on video, according to a search warrant from a federal gun investigation opened against Murphy because of the shooting. There was a brief interaction between Scurlock and someone in the truck, then there was a flash. Scurlock fell down and the truck left.

Another police officer was in the area, heard a “pop” that he was unsure of and called it in over his radio. Other officers arriving to investigate found Scurlock’s body.

Afterward, Murphy did not contact police about the encounter, Copley said.

He said Scurlock’s blood was found on the outside of the truck but told the jurors they should also pay attention to where the blood was not found — in the cab.

The shotgun recovered at Murphy’s home had two words on it: “Peace” and “Keeper,” Copley said.

“The defendant did anything but keep the peace that night,” Copley told the jury.

In her opening argument, Tiffany Kragnes, one of Murphy’s attorneys, interpreted the encounter differently.

“This isn’t a case about anger and rage,” Kragnes told the jurors.

The case involves a series of unfortunate events for Jabari Scurlock and for Princesun Murphy, she said.

She acknowledged the fight between Murphy and his wife, that he left and eventually was driving around and encountered Scurlock on the street.

Scurlock waved at the truck, which turned around and came back, Kragnes said. Scurlock approached the passenger side window and stepped onto the running board. The two men did not know each other.

About 15 seconds went by, she said. At the end of that 15 seconds came the flash.

Fifteen seconds seems like a short period of time but even that length of time can seem like the longest in someone’s life, Kragnes said.

Kragnes said it should be no surprise that her client did not report the encounter with Scurlock.

“He’s not supposed to have that gun,” Kragnes said.

These two people met and unfortunately someone died, but that does not mean Murphy is guilty, she said.