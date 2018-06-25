Opening statements will begin Tuesday morning in the trial of Logan J. Shoemaker, who is accused of seriously injuring Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning when he rammed Behning's squad car with a stolen garbage truck in September.
On Monday, attorneys selected a jury of nine women and five men to hear the case. Two of the jurors, both women, were selected as alternate jurors.
The trial is expected to last four to six days in Scott County District Court.
Shoemaker, 21, is charged with attempted murder, serious injury by vehicle, eluding or attempting to elude while participating in a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury and first-degree robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
The case will be tried by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Kimberly Shepherd. Shoemaker is represented by Derek Jones with the State Public Defender’s Office.
At 11:38 a.m. Sept. 25, a Davenport police officer attempted to stop a Dodge Ram that had been reported stolen Sept. 19. The officer also knew that the driver, Shoemaker, was wanted.
Shoemaker refused to pull over for the officer and took off at a high rate of speed and ran several stop signs, according to police.
During the pursuit, Shoemaker's vehicle crashed into an Allied Waste/Republic garbage truck at 90th Avenue and 145th Street, rural Scott County, according to police.
The driver of the truck reported Shoemaker ran up to his truck and yelled for help and then demanded several times for the driver to get out of the truck or he would shoot him, according to police.
The driver believed Shoemaker had a weapon and got out of the truck, according to police. Shoemaker got into the truck and continued to flee from officers, according to police.
Around 11:53 a.m., Behning was in a marked squad car at the intersection of Scott County Road Y40 and Iowa 22 in an attempt to deploy stop sticks.
He was parked in the east lane of Y40 and was getting out of his vehicle when Shoemaker approached the intersection and intentionally drove the garbage truck into the Behning's lane of traffic, according to police.
He then intentionally drove the truck at a high rate of speed into Behning's squad car, according to police.
Shoemaker was arrested a short time later. Behning was initially stabilized on scene by fellow officers and was airlifted to University Hospitals for multiple lower leg injuries.
On Thursday, Shoemaker pleaded guilty to a number of felony charges, such as stalking with a dangerous weapon, second-degree theft, and assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from incidents prosecutors say led up to the Sept. 25 incident.
He will be sentenced on those charges Aug. 9.