ORION — The case of nine cats living in a 4,000-square-foot shop in Orion may move to the appellate court level in Ottawa.
On Tuesday, Judge Dana McReynolds ruled in favor of Pat Hardi and Mike Larson, the Orion couple who own the nine cats, and against the village of Orion, which was seeking to enforce a restriction of no more than three.
Hardi, the former Orion animal control officer, had accepted custody of nearly 80 cats and, in 2016, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.
There is a question if a past Orion village board granted Hardi an exception to village ordinances and let her have 10 cats.
Orion Mayor Jim Cooper said the village's case fell down because of a lack of documentation on the violation.
“We didn't issue tickets because we didn't want to burden them with a big financial loss," Cooper said. "We simply wanted the case resolved."
Cooper said Tuesday's ruling left him extremely frustrated.
"Now people in Orion could have elephants and giraffes if they want to,” he said. "We try to be civil about the thing. My days of being nice are over."
Cooper said the Orion village board would meet in closed session Feb. 4 to decide what to do next. Cooper said he would recommend appealing the decision to the Illinois appellate court in Ottawa. He said he anticipated trustees were "absolutely not" going to let the case go.
Larson said after Tuesday's hearing that Hardi never would have pleaded guilty had not the plea agreement called for her to be allowed to keep 10 cats.
“If I knew this was going to go on, we would have fought it from the get-go,” he said, adding that no judge would have found her guilty of animal cruelty.
He said the people of Orion ought to be made aware of the town's priorities on fighting cats instead of adding police coverage for recent break-ins or battling ongoing sewer problems.
“They should spend the tax money where it should be doing good in the town, not trying to have us get rid of six cats,” he said.
Larson said Hardi was hired as animal control officer by a previous mayor, but when Cooper came into office he wanted her to put down any cat the village had had more than five days. “I can't see that,” he said.
He said Hardi spent a lot out of her own pocket to keep the cats alive.
“We supported them and fed them,” he said. “I'm about ready to file harassment charges and take him to court because this is ludicrous.”
He said legal fees had cost him quite a bit but the cats were worth it and he wouldn't give them up.
“The only thing I can think of is he's trying to punish Patti,” Larson said.
He noted three cats actually live in their house and six live in his shop, which he said never gets colder than 55 degrees. On a typical evening if he sits down on a couch in his shop, he'll have three cats sitting on him.
“The mayor has gone off his rocker on this deal, costing the village a lot of money that could be put to better use,” Larson said. “It boggles the mind.”