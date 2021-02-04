Orion man arrested for distribution of child pornography

A man was arrested Wednesday for alleged possession and distribution of child pornography in Orion.

According to a Thursday news release from the Illinois State Police, Brian Duwe, 54, of Orion, was arrested on eight counts of disseminating child pornography, Class X felonies, and one count of possession of child pornography, a Class 3 felony.

The Illinois State Police department began investigation on Dec. 23 after receiving information Duwe was allegedly distributing child pornography, according to the news release. The investigation was conducted with help from the Geneseo Police Department, Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Henry County State's Attorney's Office, and the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

Investigators found evidence of child pornography at Duwe's residence while executing a warrant, according to the news release.

Duwe is being held at the Henry County Jail on a $100,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information should call the Illinois State Police at 309-752-4915. Anonymous tips of child exploitation or pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

