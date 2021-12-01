Orion man arrested on child pornography charges

Illinois State Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old Orion man on child pornography charges.
Frank. R. Laughner is charged with two counts of dissemination of child pornography. Each of the charges is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of six to 30 years.
Laughner also is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography. Each of those charges is a Class 2 felony that carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of three to seven years.
Agents with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Illinois Attorney General’s High-Tech Crimes Bureau, Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Geneseo Police Department and Colona Police Department searched Laughner’s home in Orion on Wednesday.
According to a news release issued by the Illinois State Police, during the search of Laughner’s home evidence supporting his arrest was seized.
Laughner was being held Wednesday night in the Henry County Jail on $300,000 bond, or 10%.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.