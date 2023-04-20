CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — An Orion man on Thursday entered an open guilty plea to two counts of child pornography in Henry County Circuit Court.

Frank R. Laughner, 23, pleaded guilty to possessing videos of a child under the age of 13 in a sexual act with another person on June 12, 2020. and on June 16, 2020.

According to a factual basis for the Class 2 felony charges, Illinois State Police received three cybertips, regarding Laughner and child pornography. The first tip listed his phone number, date of birth, email address and internet protocol address; the second gave his home address of Orion, Illinois.

A search warrant was issued, and he was found to possess images of child pornography on electronic items.

In exchange for his guilty plea, two Class X felonies of dissemination of child pornography and five other counts of Class 2 felony possession of child pornography were dismissed.

The penalty for the Class 2 felonies to which he pleaded is three to seven years in prison, but the charges are also probationable. If he receives a prison sentence on the charges, they are mandatory consecutive, meaning they would be served one after the other and not at the same time. He would also receive mandatory supervised release of three years to life. The potential fine on each count is $1,000 to $100,000.

Judge Colby Hathaway accepted Laughner's plea. A sentencing hearing was set for July 6.