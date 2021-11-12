OSHA called to investigated death at KE Flatwork in Eldridge

A 27-year-old employee at KE Flatwork was pronounced dead in Eldridge at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Eldridge Police Chief Joseph Sisler.
First responders were called to the scene at 501 E Blackhawk Trail at 2:37 p.m. Medical personnel with Eldridge Fire and Medic attempted to perform life saving measures on the employee, but were unsuccessful.
No foul play is suspected and the investigation has been turned over to OSHA, the release states.
The name of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family.
