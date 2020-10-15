Overnight fire causes damage to West YMCA

Davenport firefighters were called to an overnight fire at the West Family YMCA.

Firefighters responded at 2:10 a.m., Thursday, to 3503 West Locust St., and found a fire in the in the men’s locker-room sauna.

A total of five rigs were dispatched in response and a line was deployed, knocking down the fire.

“Crews made an aggressive stop to limit the damage to the affected area,” said Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.

The fire was contained to the sauna resulting in minimal fire damage. There was moderate smoke travel throughout portions of the building. Firefighters remained on scene after extinguishment to help remove smoke from the building.

There was no damage to West High School.

There were no injuries.

The West YMCA remains closed until further notice.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

