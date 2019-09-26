UPDATE: When firefighters reached the 11th Street address, they saw grey-brown smoke coming from both of the building's stories, according to a news release issued by the Moline Fire Department. The firefighters went inside to begin fighting the fire and to make sure no one was inside.
The circumstances faced by the crews worsened, forcing the firefighters to leave the building and fight the fire from outside for a time, the release states. They were able to get the fire under control enough that they returned to fighting the fire inside the building.
The people in a nearby home were briefly evacuated during firefighting efforts but were later able to return, the department said.
Moline's firefighters were assisted by the city's police, the Rock Island and East Moline fire departments, MidAmerican Energy, AMT Ambulance and the American Red Cross.
You have free articles remaining.
PREVIOUS STORY: No one was hurt in an overnight fire in Moline that damaged a vacant building.
The Moline Fire Department was called at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a fire at 399 11th St., Moline Fire Department Capt. Brian Vyncke said Thursday morning. The building, which in the past housed a mix of residential and commercial tenants, sustained about $30,000 worth of smoke, fire and water damage, but no one was reported injured.
The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation Thursday morning, Vyncke said.
Further details will be reported as they become available.