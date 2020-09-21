Overnight shots fired reported in Davenport

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police are investigating a report of shots fired late Sunday in the area of E. Locust and Farnam streets.

Police responded to the call at 11:01 p.m.

Upon arrival officers canvassed the area where spent shell casings were found in the middle of Farnam Street just south of E. Locust Street.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0