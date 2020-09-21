 Skip to main content
Overnight shots fired reported in Davenport
Davenport police are investigating a report of shots fired late Sunday in the area of E. Locust and Farnam streets.

Police responded to the call at 11:01 p.m.

Upon arrival officers canvassed the area where spent shell casings were found in the middle of Farnam Street just south of E. Locust Street.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

