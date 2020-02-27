Package found near Fulton preschool tests positive for meth
Police are investigating a package found Thursday morning near a Fulton, Ill., preschool.

According to a post on the Fulton Police Department's Facebook page, a staff member with the Fulton School District located the small box containing syringes and needles next to a football field located across the street from the Fulton Blended Preschool.

The items tested positive for methamphetamine.

Anyone with any information about this package should call Fulton police at 815-589-3617.

