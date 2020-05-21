Pair face drug trafficking charges in Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of men arrested Wednesday are accused of serving as the Davenport connection in what was described as a "drug-trafficking organization" that brought suitcases full of marijuana from Seattle to the area via Amtrak trains.

Thanh Van Nguyen, 50, faces a host of charges — Class B felony possession with intent to deliver MDMA (ecstasy), Class C felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine, Class D felony possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and three Class D felony counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp.

Thai Van Le, 27, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

Both live in Davenport.

Le posted a $5,000 bond Wednesday night and was released from the Scott County. Nguyen’s bond was set Thursday at $55,000. He will be arraigned June 11.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Nguyen and Le were targets of an ongoing narcotics investigation involving a drug-trafficking organization between Seattle and Davenport.

Nguyen was the main source of the supply, according documents filed by the sheriff’s department.