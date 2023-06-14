Christopher Mitchell and Emilee Haberling were sentenced Wednesday in the 2022 attack and robbery at the Wide River Winery in Davenport’s Village of East Davenport.

It was a crime that left a winery employee with lasting trauma, caused bruising to both eyes, a cut on her tongue, a left orbital fracture and a broken clavicle, bleeding and bruising to the right side of her face.

Mitchell, 36, reached an agreement with Scott County prosecutors in April and was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery. He is required to serve at least 70% of that sentence. He also pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree kidnapping and will serve 10 years consecutive to the robbery sentence.

Haberling, 21, also made a deal in April and pleaded guilty to third-degree kidnapping and second-degree robbery, which carry a maximum of 10 years in prison. Judge John Telleen said the sentences will run concurrently, with a mandatory minimum of five years served.

Telleen heard both cases.

Mitchell and Haberling had been charged with first-degree kidnapping, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

A violent scene

Davenport police officers were sent to the winery, 1128 Mound St., at 5:35 p.m. on April 28, 2022.

Mitchell and Haberling entered the winery and punched the employee in the face, the police report said. Her head was slammed against the ground, and she was dragged by her hair to the cash register. Mitchell took money from the drawer.

The violence did not end when Mitchell had the money.

Mitchell and Haberling made the employee crawl on her hands and knees and held her by her hair while they punched her in the head and slammed her head into the floor, the report said.

Mitchell choked her with both hands and stopped her from breathing at various times. Haberling took the employee's cell phone and smashed it on the ground, preventing her from calling 911.

Mitchell demanded the employee tell him where the winery's camera surveillance system and video recordings were located. The employee told police she heard Mitchell tell Haberling he was giving her a knife and said, "If she tries to get away, stab her."

The employee said Haberling and Mitchell moved her throughout the business as the assault continued.

Ultimately, the employee managed to briefly escape the pair — long enough for police to respond to calls from passersby who heard her screams. Police found them inside the winery.

A troubled past

At Haberling's sentencing, her attorney Meena Brandt, said her client was picked up by Mitchell at a homeless shelter.

"As the judge noted, Emilee had a very troubled past," Brandt said. "She has admitted the severity of the crime, but I think the judge and the prosecutors recognized that her past was a factor."

In his sentencing, Telleen noted that Haberling's biological parents had long criminal records and "were not a good influence."

"The defendant lived in four or five foster placements before the age of 5," Teleen said. "Then, her adoptive home was not a very positive one, to say the least."

Earlier, during sentencing arguments, Brandt said Haberling was the victim of sexual abuse.

Haberling was homeless by the age of 18 and never finished high school, according to pre-sentencing information.

"In mind, (Haberling) is less culpable than Mr. Mitchell," Telleen said. "She has no previous criminal history and agreed to testify against Mr. Mitchell."

Telleen told Haberling, "You are not a violent individual."

During her brief statement to the court, Haberling said she wanted to take "accountability for what I did."

Mitchell is on parole until Feb. 28, 2025, for robbery convictions, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.