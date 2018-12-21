CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is calling on the public's help in locating two individuals believed to be involved in the theft of a wallet at the Moline Walmart.
According to CrimeStoppers,
"On November 14, the two females pictured in the photograph stole a wallet from the victim while he was checking out at WalMart. He didn’t realize his wallet was missing until he got home. The wallet contained $520 in cash along with his Link card, which the suspects attempted to use."
Anyone with any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIMESTOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.