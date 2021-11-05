 Skip to main content
Palmer College assessing damages to $11 million athletic center after a truck crashed into it early Friday.
A pickup truck veered off Brady Street early Friday morning and crashed through a fence and a wall into the weight room of Palmer College's R. Richard Bittner Athletic and Recreational Center.

The building was an $11 million investment when it opened in 2017, according to Jillian McCleary, the school's senior director of communication.

McCleary said the school is cleaning up the area and assessing damages, with the hope to reopen the building as soon as possible. The cost of the damages has not yet been determined.

The center is used by approximately 400 people every day, McCleary said. 

The Davenport Police Department has not yet released information about the driver and whether anyone will be criminally charged in relation to the crash. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

