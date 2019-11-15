The parents of convicted mass killer Nicholas Sheley have been arrested after a sex assault investigation in Rock Falls.
James K. Sheley, 62, Rock Falls, has been charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of attempted criminal sexual assault, according to a news release from Rock Falls. Debra L. Sheley, also 62 and from Rock Falls, has been accused of endangering the life or health of a child.
The Rock Falls Police Department confirmed Friday they are the parents of Nicholas Sheley, who is serving life sentences in Illinois and Missouri for the 2008 killings eight people in in Rock Falls, Sterling, Galesburg and Festus, Mo.
You have free articles remaining.
The couple was arrested Thursday after an investigation by Rock Falls officers, according to the department news release. James Sheley was being held in the Whiteside County Jail. Debra Sheley was free on bond.
The charges against James Sheley allege he sexually abused a child in May 2015 and March 2018 and attempted criminal sexual assault in May of 2019, according to Whiteside County court records. His bail is $500,000, which means he must post a $50,000 bond before he could be released. His next court date was not listed.
Further details about the case against Debra Sheley were not immediately available.