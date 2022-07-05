Park View man arrested for selling heroin

Agents with the Scott County Special Operations Unit arrested a Park View man Tuesday for allegedly selling heroin, police said.

Jathel Williams Garrett Jr., 32, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of heroin. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Garrett also is charged with two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver a schedule IV substance, Clonazepam, a prescription sedative, and possession of marijuana-third offense. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Edward Mauro, on Tuesday agents with the Special Operations Unit conducted a search of Garrett’s home in the 100 block of South Parkview Drive.

During the search, agents seized 27.7 grams of heroin. Police have said the normal dose of heroin is one-tenth of a gram, so there were 277 doses of heroin seized.

Officers also seized 11 tablets of Clonazepam, 27.5 grams of marijuana, two digital scales, two bottles of cutting agents and $638 in cash.

During his arrest, Garrett refused to obey commands and continued walking away from officers, who then had to take him to the ground. One officer suffered an injury to his leg.

For failing to comply with officer’s commands, Garrett is charged with one count of interference with officials acts causing bodily injury. The charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Garrett was being held Tuesday night without bond in the Scott County Jail. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Wednesday morning in Scott County District Court.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl taken off the streets in the Quad-Cities made it's way up from Mexico.

"The heroin is coming up from Mexico, the meth is coming from Mexico and the fentanyl is coming from Mexico," Lane said.

While the Mexican cartels make their own heroin and meth, he said, the precursors for the fentanyl are made in China and then shipped to Mexico for final processing.

Any heroin seized by police is tested for fentanyl because it is so common to find it in other drugs, Lane said.

"You have to worry about anything being lace with fentanyl," he said. "It's winding up in meth, heroin, even marijuana."

Fentanyl is not just a risk to the user, Lane added. “Fentanyl exposure is a huge risk to law enforcement and other first responders. Microscopic amounts can be deadly.”

