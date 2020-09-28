 Skip to main content
Parked vehicle, residence hit by gunfire in Moline
A parked vehicle and home were hit by gunfire Saturday night in Moline.

Moline police responded to the 400 block of 8th Street at about 11:46 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.

Shell casings were recovered in the alley adjacent to the street, and officers located bullet holes in a parked vehicle and a residence in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

