Parker Belz sentenced to 25 years in prison, with no parole eligibility until 17½ years, for the death of Italia Kelly

The Davenport man charged with killing Italia Marie Kelly during a night of civil unrest in the Quad-Cities in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison.
Parker Marlin Belz, 22, of Davenport, was originally charged with first-degree murder, but he accepted a plea agreement in October which reduced his charge to attempted murder. The deal came with a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison, 70% — or 17½ years — of which must be served before he will be eligible for parole. He will also be required to pay $150,000 in restitution to Italia's family.
Before Judge Mark Fowler officially handed down the sentence, he heard victim impact statements from Italia's sister, Jazmin Kelly, and Italia's father, Michael Kelly.
Jazmin recounted how after Italia's death, she had dreams for weeks in which she would see Belz in the Walmart parking lot where Italia was killed, and she would beg him to stop and not to shoot Italia. She talked about how angry she was and how Belz had taken so much from her and her family.
"She was all I had and Parker, you don't care, clearly. You couldn't even apologize," Jazmin said.
Italia's father, Michael, read a prepared statement about his grief and his feelings toward Belz. He spoke about how Italia's death was linked to the death of George Floyd, whose murder inspired unrest around the country and in the Quad-Cities on the night Italia died.
Michael said he hopes Belz can reform himself, but that if he doesn't, Italia's family will be there to oppose when the time comes to consider parole, and they will fight him every step of the way.
"You will never be able to mend the heart of Italia's sister Jazmin," Michael said. "We will never know the final outcome of Italia's story."
Belz didn't speak during the hearing.
During the plea hearing in October, Belz told Judge Mark Fowler the state had sufficient evidence for a jury to convict him of attempted murder.
Belz's attorney, Wendy Samuelson, listed the evidence that had been provided by the state, which would have been presented in a jury trial. The evidence included witnesses who could place Belz at the protest in a car, witnesses who didn't see Belz fire the gun, but did see him move toward the sunroof of the car they were in as if to shoot, witnesses who were in another car with Italia when she was shot and video footage from a nearby squad car, in which the state would argue a muzzle flash can be seen.
Samuelson also said the state could present evidence a search warrant — conducted at a residence belonging to the mother of Belz's child — found a firearm with the same caliber bullet as the one used to shoot Italia. The gun was tested and was determined to be the weapon used in the shooting, Samuelson said.
Samuelson said she and Belz believe there is a substantial risk that if he were to proceed to trial, he would be found guilty of felony murder, which is why he chose to accept the plea agreement.
"That risk is something that Mr. Belz desires to avoid by accepting this guilty plea," Samuelson said.