Parker Belz sentenced to 25 years in prison, with no parole eligibility until 17½ years, for the death of Italia Kelly

"She was all I had and Parker, you don't care, clearly. You couldn't even apologize," Jazmin said.

Italia's father, Michael, read a prepared statement about his grief and his feelings toward Belz. He spoke about how Italia's death was linked to the death of George Floyd, whose murder inspired unrest around the country and in the Quad-Cities on the night Italia died.

Michael said he hopes Belz can reform himself, but that if he doesn't, Italia's family will be there to oppose when the time comes to consider parole, and they will fight him every step of the way.

"You will never be able to mend the heart of Italia's sister Jazmin," Michael said. "We will never know the final outcome of Italia's story."

Belz didn't speak during the hearing.

During the plea hearing in October, Belz told Judge Mark Fowler the state had sufficient evidence for a jury to convict him of attempted murder.