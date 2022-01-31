Parolee, a registered sex offender from Colona, charged with battering, severely injuring toddler

A parolee from the East Moline Correctional Center, who also is a registered sex offender in Illinois, is charged with battering and severely injuring a 14-month-old child in Colona.
Rahsaan Malik Strawder, 38, of 710 4th St., Colona, is charged in Henry County Circuit Court with one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. The charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.
According to a news release issued Friday but dated Thursday by Colona Police Chief Mike Swemline, Colona Police were notified by the Moline Police Department of an aggravated battery to a child that had occurred in Colona. Moline had initially taken the report believing that the incident had occurred in Moline.
Colona Police detectives met with investigators from Moline at the Moline Police Department. Interviews were conducted by both agencies.
A search warrant was obtained for Strawder’s home. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit processed the scene.
The 14-month-old child was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria with complications and was listed in critical condition at the time of the news release, Swemline said.
Strawder made a first appearance Friday in Henry County Circuit Court. He was being held Friday night in the Henry County Jail on a $1 million bond, or 10%. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 7 in circuit court.
Strawder was incarcerated in the East Moline after being convicted in 2016 of robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in Kane County, according to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records. He was released from prison and placed on parole on June 25, 2021, or about seven months ago.
Strawder is required to register as a sex offender. He was convicted in 2002 in Kane County of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim age 13-16. The victim was 16 at the time, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.
Strawder’s criminal history also includes convictions for aggravated arson, residential burglary and fraud, according to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records.