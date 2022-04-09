Parolee accused of sexually abusing girl

A Sterling man on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections is facing allegations that he sexually abused a girl under the age of 13 in 2020.

Aurelio A. Mancera, 30, is charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13. Each of those charges is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Mancera also is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13. Each of those charges is a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

The abuse is alleged to have occurred in January of 2020, while the investigation began in June 2021.

Mancera was arrested Thursday by Sterling Police. He posted 10% of a $100,000 bond, or $10,000, and was released from custody pending a first appearance on the charges scheduled for May 9 in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

On Sept. 1, 2010, during a hearing in Whiteside County Circuit Court, Mancera was sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count each of aggravated arson, residential arson and aggravated battery.

In October of 2008, Mancera and another teen, Joel Fargher, were arrested for setting fire to a Sterling home and some Halloween decorations. In November of 2009, Mancera was charged with aggravated battery in a public place.

After pleading guilty to the charges, Mancera was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the residential arson, a concurrent 10-year prison term for the aggravated arson and a consecutive five-year prison term for the aggravated battery conviction, according to circuit court electronic records.

Mancera was paroled from the Taylorville Correctional Center on Sept. 20, 2019, according to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records. His parole was to end Sept. 22, 2022.

Fargher, 32, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated arson and two concurrent six-year prison terms after pleading guilty to knowingly damaging government property and damaging a school, according to circuit court records.

Fargher was paroled from the Lincoln Correctional Center on Dec. 8, 2020, according to Illinois Department of Corrections Electronic records. He is on parole until Dec. 8, 2023.

