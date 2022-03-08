Parolee and registered sex offender arrested in Scott County selling meth

A Davenport man on parole out of Des Moines County on a methamphetamine conviction and who is awaiting trial in Scott County for violating Iowa’s sex offender registration statute, was arrested Monday by QCMEG agents on four counts of selling methamphetamine.

Keith Allen Wolf, 53, is charged with four counts of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, agents conducted four purchasing operations during which Wolf sold methamphetamine.

The first buy operation was Jan. 20, when Wolf allegedly sold undercover agents 1.2 grams of meth. The second buy on Jan. 24 involved 1.4 grams of meth, while the buys on Feb. 14 and March 7 each were for 2.5 grams of meth. During each buy the agents gave Wolf cash and the serial numbers had been recorded by agents.

During a first appearance on the charges Tuesday in Scott County District Court, Scott County Magistrate set Wolf’s bond at $20,000, cash only, and set a preliminary hearing for Friday in District Court.

Wolf is currently on parole until Feb. 3, 2023, out of Des Moines County for selling methamphetamine.

In that case, Burlington Police arrested him on July 14, 2018, for possessing 10.7 grams of meth. Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal dose for meth, so he had 107 doses to sell. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. Wolf pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth and was sentenced Jan. 30, 2019, to 10 years in prison.

Wolf was placed on work release on Feb. 22, 2019, less than a month after being sentenced on the meth charge, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections website. He was placed on parole on June 7, 2019.

Wolf has two sex convictions that require him to be registered for life on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

One of those convictions is out of DeKalb County, Ill., in 1993, after he pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal sexual assault. According to the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, Wolf committed the act against a female over the age of 18.

In 2003, he pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to a charge of third-degree sexual abuse. He had sexually abused a female over the age of 18. On Oct. 2, 2003, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections in that case on Nov. 17, 2007.

On Jan. 4 of this year, Wolf was arrested by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Johnson on three counts of failing to verify his address information. Because he was convicted of a similar offense in 2018 in Des Moines County, each of the counts in Scott County makes it a second offense, which elevates each charge to a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Wolf has a pre-trial conference in that case scheduled for April 22 in Scott County District Court and a jury trial scheduled for May 2.

Wolf was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only $20,000 bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.