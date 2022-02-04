Parolee arrested after allegedly firing a gun during incident in Davenport

Davenport Police arrested a parolee from the Iowa Department of Corrections early Friday after he allegedly fired a gun at someone in the 5300 block of North Linwood Avenue.

Rodney Lawrence Hanneman, whose address is listed in Moline on Scott County District Court electronic records, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Hanneman also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Martin Gonzalez, at 3:29 a.m. Friday, officers were sent to investigate a disturbance at 5312 N. Linwood Ave.

In his affidavit, Gonzalez said Hanneman had sent messages to the victim to go outside to meet with him. The victim walked outside his residence and was confronted by Hanneman, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a brown GMC van with Illinois plates. The victim told police that Hanneman had a black pistol in his left hand that was hanging out the driver’s side window while they spoke.

The victim told police that Hanneman was upset with him and pointed the gun at him, with Hanneman stating he was going to kill the victim.

Hanneman then started driving north away from the residence. Hanneman then stopped the vehicle and fired the gun. The victim told police he saw the muzzle flash and heard the gunshot.

During the incident, a witness inside the victim’s residence watched what was happening and was on the phone with the Scott County Emergency Communications Center when the shot was fired.

Hanneman then left but was quickly located by police. The victim gave a positive identification of Hanneman.

Inside the van officers seized a spent 9mm casing.

Hanneman was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:18 a.m. Friday. During a first appearance on the charges in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Stephen Wing set a preliminary hearing date for Feb. 24.

Wing then released Hanneman from jail without a bond, placing him under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections until trial.

Hanneman already is on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections as of April 29, 2020. He is on parole as a habitual offender until Dec. 26, 2023, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, on May 24, 2017, a Scott County jury convicted Hanneman of second-degree theft for stealing a Yamaha motorcycle valued at $3,800 on Feb. 17, 2017. The charge is a Class D felony that normally carries a prison sentence of five years. However, the Scott County Attorney’s Office prosecuted Hanneman as a habitual offender.

On July 16, 2017, Scott County District Judge Henry Latham sentenced Hanneman to a prison sentence not to exceed 15 years, ordering Hanneman to serve a minimum of three years before parole could be granted.

Hanneman’s conviction was upheld by the Iowa Supreme Court.

Hanneman was on probation in Scott County at the time he stole the motorcycle. On May 11, 2015, he pleaded guilty to stealing $5,000 worth of Jeep Wrangler tires on Jan. 18, 2013. Latham sentenced him to three years on probation.

On June 29, 2015, Hanneman was accused of violating his probation. District Judge Nancy Tabor sentenced Hanneman to 60 days in jail and returned him to probation.

He violated his probation again on Feb. 17, 2017, when he stole the motorcycle. Latham revoked his probation and sentenced him to a five-year prison term to run concurrent with the 15-year sentence.

In 2013, Hanneman pleaded guilty in Rock Island County Circuit Court to a charge of burglary and was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.