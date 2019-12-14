Parolee arrested; charged with peddling meth

A parolee who was sentenced in 2017 to a minimum prison term of six years after he was convicted of selling methamphetamine to an undercover Quad-City MEG agent is once again back in jail for allegedly peddling meth.
Ryan James Duncan, 38, of 1138 E. 15th St., apt. 2, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Duncan also is charged with failing to have an Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony that carries a prison term of five years. He also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-first offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
According to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer Murphy Simms, while on patrol, Simms said he saw a Chrysler 300 parked in front of 1604 W. 4th St. A check of the license plate indicated that the owner of the car is Ryan James Duncan and that his driver’s license is suspended.
Duncan drove away but was stopped in the 300 block of Washington Street.
While talking to Simms, Duncan mentioned that he had marijuana wax in the car. Officers also saw a large knife on the front passenger seat.
You have free articles remaining.
While frisking Duncan for weapons, officers seized a glass meth pipe he allegedly hide in his pants leg near his ankle. Next to the pipe was a clear plastic bag that contained 7.4 grams of meth.
Duncan was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $100,000. His parole also was revoked.
On Nov. 3, 2015, Duncan sold 3.5 grams of methamphetamine for $315 to an undercover agent with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
Duncan was charged with a Class C felony under Iowa law that normally would carry a 10-year prison sentence. A Scott County Jury found him guilty of the charge.
On April 26, 2017, Iowa District Court Judge Stuart Werling sentenced Duncan as a habitual offender to an enhanced maximum prison term of 30 years, but a minimum term of six years.
Duncan appealed his conviction, but it was upheld by the Iowa Court of Appeals.
Duncan was released on work release on June 19, 2018, and then placed on parole on Sept. 12, 2018. He was to be on parole until June 19, 2030.
A preliminary hearing on the new charges is scheduled for Friday in Scott County District Court.