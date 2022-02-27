Parolee awaiting trial for selling fentanyl and possession a gun arrested on new drug and gun charges

A Davenport man on parole and awaiting trial for charges filed in August was arrested Friday on drug and weapons charges, Davenport Police said.

Jayvontae Dayshawn Bland-Robertson, 28, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-fentanyl. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Bland-Robertson also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Bland-Robertson is on parole until 2023 on a first-degree robbery conviction. He also is awaiting trial on drug and weapons charges from the August arrest.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Seth Farley, at 1 p.m. Friday, detectives with the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Gun Investigations Unit saw Bland-Robertson driving a white Ford Fusion with no license plates. Bland-Robertson had warrants for his arrest.

Detectives kept an eye on Bland-Robertson, who drove to the 3831 Bridge Ave. and parked on the north side of an apartment building. After he parked, officers used their squads to block Bland-Robertson’s vehicle. He was then taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, officers seized pills that were suspected of containing fentanyl. The pills had a total weight of 22 grams.

Officers also seized a total of 875 grams, or 1.9 pounds, of marijuana.

Also seized was a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol.

During a first appearance Saturday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Jay Sommers set bond for Bland-Robertson at $10,000, cash only, and scheduled a preliminary hearing date for March 7.

Bland-Robertson already is awaiting trial on drug and gun charges from an arrest Aug. 10.

According to the arrest warrants in that case, also filed by Farley, at 10:26 a.m. on Aug. 10 officers served a search warrant at 416 Hickory Grove Road, Apt. 11, which was Bland-Robertson’s address. The search warrant was obtained in connection with a narcotics investigation.

Before the search warrant was served at his residence, Bland-Robertson was taken into custody at 5216 Sheridan St., the address of Power Wash, where he and his Toyota Highlander were located.

When he was taken into custody, officers seized from Bland-Robertson about 50 blue pills on which were stamped “M-30.” The pills came to a total weight of 15.8 grams and were suspected to be fentanyl.

In Bland-Robertson’s truck, officers found and seized a loaded P80 Ghost 9mm pistol with no serial numbers.

At Bland-Robertson’s residence, officers seized several hundred suspected fentanyl pills totaling in weight 168 grams, or just more than one-third of a pound.

Officers also seized 11.8 pounds of marijuana from the apartment.

In that case, Bland-Robertson is charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, a Class C felony.

He also is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as two counts each of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bland-Robertson in that case on Dec. 3 when he failed to appear in Scott County District Court for a scheduled pre-trial conference. His bond in that case is now $10,000, cash-only.

Sommers has scheduled a pre-trial conference in that case for March 24 in district court.

On March 31, 2010, a Scott County jury found Bland-Robertson guilty of first-degree robbery in connection with a Sept. 7, 2009, carjacking, after which he led Davenport police officers on a chase that ended in a high-speed collision at the intersection of Welcome Way and Kimberly Road.

Bland-Robertson was 16 at the time of the crime.

During a sentencing hearing May 7, 2010, Scott County District Judge Mark Cleve sentenced Bland-Robertson to 30 years in prison, 25 years for the first-degree robbery charge and a consecutive five years in prison on a conviction of injury by vehicle for the crash he caused that severely injured a 21-year-old Eldridge, Iowa, woman.

The first-degree theft conviction normally carries a mandatory 17 1/2 – year prison term before parole can be granted. However, Bland-Robertson was released from prison on Oct. 18, 2017, and placed on work release after the Iowa Supreme Court struck down mandatory minimum sentences for those convicted of crimes as minors.

Bland-Robertson was taken off work release and placed on parole on Jan. 19, 2018, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records. His parole is scheduled to end July 4, 2023.

