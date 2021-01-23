Parolee charged with peddling heroin in Davenport

A Davenport man on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections on a weapons charge is now facing heroin trafficking charges after Davenport police say he twice sold the drug to a confidential source in December and January.
Cordero Joshua Harris Sr., 32, is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver heroin, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police, at 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 at a convenience store in the 3000 block of East Kimberly Road, Harris sold one-half gram of heroin to a confidential informant in exchange for $80. The sale was captured on audio and video.
On Jan. 7, at about 4 p.m., Harris met a confidential source at that same convenience store in the 3000 block of East Kimberly Road and sold eight-tenths of a gram of heroin to a confidential source in exchange for $75. The sale was captured on audio and video.
Davenport police took Harris into custody on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Monday in Scott County District Court.
Harris was convicted of a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a 2015 case out of Cook County, Illinois. A Cook County Circuit Judge sentenced him to five years in prison. Harris was admitted into the Illinois Department of Corrections on Aug. 28, 2018. He was paroled from the Danville Correctional Center on March 18, 2020. He was to be on parole until March 18, 2022.
Harris was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety for the drug offense, and a $100,000 cash-only bond for violating his parole out of Illinois.