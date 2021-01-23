Parolee charged with peddling heroin in Davenport

A Davenport man on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections on a weapons charge is now facing heroin trafficking charges after Davenport police say he twice sold the drug to a confidential source in December and January.

Cordero Joshua Harris Sr., 32, is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver heroin, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police, at 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 at a convenience store in the 3000 block of East Kimberly Road, Harris sold one-half gram of heroin to a confidential informant in exchange for $80. The sale was captured on audio and video.

On Jan. 7, at about 4 p.m., Harris met a confidential source at that same convenience store in the 3000 block of East Kimberly Road and sold eight-tenths of a gram of heroin to a confidential source in exchange for $75. The sale was captured on audio and video.

Davenport police took Harris into custody on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Monday in Scott County District Court.