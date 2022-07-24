Parolee facing charges in connection with 2020 robbery in Bettendorf

A Rock Island man recently paroled from the Illinois Department of Corrections has been returned to Scott County to face charges associated with a robbery he is alleged to have committed with three other people outside a Bettendorf convenience store in 2020.

Naytion Owens, 24, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 year, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Owens also is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and second-degree theft, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. He also is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits, at 1:47 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2020, Owens, along with Ben William Robe Aaronson, Zachary Sisul, and Kayla Sibert, also known as Kayla Renee Crabb, conspired to rob a man they planned to meet at the QC Mart parking lot, 2620 Central Avenue.

Aaronson was driving a silver Dodge Ram and had his three co-defendants in the pickup. He let Sisul and Owens off in the alley behind the QC Mart and instructed Sisul and Owens to rob the man. Owens was armed with a black handgun.

The victim was standing next to the Dodge Ram talking to Aaronson and Crabb when Sisul and Owens approached.

Owens reportedly struck a man in the back of the head with the butt of a handgun and Owens and Sisul struck the man while he was on the ground. They demanded the man’s truck keys and robbed him of $160.

Sisul got in the driver’s seat of the victim’s red truck while Owens is said to have stayed with the victim allegedly telling the man “Stay down! Don’t move! I swear I’ll do it!” according to arrest affidavits.

The keys were in the vehicle, and the two men fled the area. Officers tried to stop it on Grant Street as it traveled to the Interstate 74 Bridge, but the pursuit continued into Moline, where the truck crashed near Teske's on 16th Street and the men were caught after a foot chase, police said.

Sisul allegedly admitted he was involved in the robbery “but claimed he was only involved because he feared Owens would physically harm him if he did not help him” and that two additional suspects were involved, police affidavits said.

At the time of the robbery, Aaronson, now 29, was serving 30 months on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine during a hearing Jan. 30, 2020, in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

At the time Aaronson was captured for the robbery charge by Bettendorf Police on May 16, 2021, he was in possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, and was charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Aaronson pleaded guilty to the meth charge and to charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the robbery.

During a sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court on March 1, 2022, Aaronson was sentenced to 25 years for the meth charge and a concurrent sentence of 10 years on the conspiracy charge and a concurrent five years on the weapons charge.

Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records show that Aaronson is being held in the Clarinda Correctional Facility.

In Illinois, Sisul, now 26, was charged with felony aggravated fleeing of police more than 21 mph and misdemeanor resisting an officer.

During a hearing Dec. 10, 2020, in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Sisul pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated fleeing a police officer, a Class 4 felony that carries a possible prison sentence of one to three years, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a possible jail sentence of up to one year. Sisul also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony that carries a possible prison sentence of two to five years.

For those charges Sisul was sentenced to two years on conditional discharge.

During a hearing April 29, 2021, in Scott County District Court, Sisul pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit forcible felony, second-degree theft, and eluding in connection to the robbery. He was sentenced to serve three years on supervised probation.

Bettendorf Police arrested Crabb, now 35, on April 21 2021, on charges of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. She pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and on Nov. 4, 2021, was sentenced to three years on probation.

Crabb also is currently serving 30 months on probation out of Rock Island County after pleading guilty to charges of forgery and retail theft.

Owens was charged in Illinois with Class X felony methamphetamine delivery between 15-100 grams and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

He pleaded guilty to the drug charge and was sentenced Jan. 12, 2022, to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He was released on parole Friday from the Western Illinois Correctional Center. Owens was then taken into custody by Scott County authorities to await trial on the charges connected to the robbery.

Owens was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $25,000. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 2 in district court.