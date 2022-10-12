Parolee one of two men arrested by Davenport Police in vehicle stolen out of Georgia

Two men -- one of whom is on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections for being an armed habitual criminal and who also is awaiting trial in Scott County on drug charges -- were arrested Monday by Davenport Police on drug and gun charges after they were seen riding in a vehicle reported stolen out of Georgia.

Deandre Miller, 35, is charged with one count each of first-degree theft, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine-first offense, and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-first offense.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years while being a felon in possession of a firearm is a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison term.

Each of the drug possession charges is a serious misdemeanor that carry a jail sentence of up to one year.

Miller’s current records in Scott County District Court records list him as living in Davenport, but other court records show him as a resident of Chicago.

Matthew David Jackson, 23, of Davenport, is charged with one count each of first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance-less than 5 grams of methamphetamine in the form of ecstasy. Both of those charges are Class C felonies that carry a prison sentence of ten years.

Jackson also is charged with one count of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Cory Hughes, at 10:47 a.m. Monday officers had located a 2022 Kia K5 which had been stolen out of Georgia.

Officers followed the vehicle until it parked at the Murphy USA gas station at 5805 Elmore Ave., adjacent to Walmart.

When the vehicle came to a stop, Miller went into the gasoline station. Officers were able to block the vehicle and take Jackson, the driver, into custody.

Jackson was in possession of 27 ecstasy pills that were divided in four separate plastic bags.

Officers also went into the store and took Miller into custody.

During a search of Miller officers seized three individual plastic bags of marijuana totaling 5.85 grams. He also was in possession of three ecstasy pills.

Officers then watched surveillance video of Miller while he was in the gas station. When Miller saw officers block the vehicle in which he and Jackson were riding, Miller went into the employee’s door of the cooler and appeared to have hidden something before he was taken into custody.

Officers searched the cooler and located a loaded handgun.

According to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records, Miller has four felony convictions for narcotics possession that includes a conviction for selling heroin. He also has a felony conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Miller was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in 2015 for being an armed habitual offender.

Miller was paroled from the East Moline Correctional Center on April. 27, 2020. He was to have been released from parole on Oct. 21, or 11 days from his arrest Monday.

All of Miller’s convictions are in Cook County, Illinois.

Miller also is on pre-trial release as he is facing drug charges in Scott County.

Davenport police arrested Miller on July 27 on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Both of those charges are Class D felonies that carry a five-year prison sentence. Miller also is charged with interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Miller’s council in the July marijuana case has requested a continuance for a pretrial conference until Jan. 6 due to Miller’s arrest Monday on the theft and gun charges.

Both Miller and Jackson made a first appearance on their respective theft, gun and drug charges Tuesday in Scott County District Court. Magistrate Peter Gierut set bond for both men at $10,000, cash or surety, and scheduled a preliminary hearing in each case for Oct. 21.

Both Miller and Jackson were being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail.

Federal authorities could take over the weapons case against Miller and prosecute him as being a felon in possession of a firearm under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide initiative to reduce gun crime.

The maximum prison sentence Miller would face at the federal level is 10 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.