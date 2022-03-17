Parolee out of both Iowa and Illinois faces attempted murder charge

A parolee out of both the Iowa and Illinois prison systems who is accused in a May 2021 shooting in which one person suffered serious wounds has been arrested.

Brandon DeShane Branigan, 31, is charged with one count each of attempted murder, intimidation with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The attempted murder charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. Because the charge is a forcible felony, Branigan would have to serve, 70%, or 17 ½ years, before becoming eligible for parole.

The charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, while the felon in possession of a firearm charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, at 12:12 a.m. on May 23, 2021, officers were sent to the parking lot of Westview Terrace Apartments, 7202 Hillandale Road, for a report of shots fired and a gunshot victim.

Branigan was in possession of two 9 mm pistols and while sitting in a vehicle fired multiple shots at a woman, striking her multiple times. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and required emergency surgery.

Branigan was being held Thursday night without bond in the Scott County Jail. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court.

Branigan is on parole out of Scott County until Feb. 8, 2023, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

He was arrested March 17, 2016, on drug and weapons charges. He pleaded guilty in that case to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

On Aug. 4, 2016, Scott County District Judge Henry Latham sentenced Branigan to a 10-year prison sentence on the intimidation charge, and a consecutive 5-year sentence on the felon in possession charge.

Branigan was paroled from the Iowa Department of Corrections on April 9, 2020, and sent to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was booked into the Danville Correctional Center on Aug. 6, 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website.

In the Illinois case, Branigan had pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing Sept. 14, 2017, in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He was sentenced Feb. 2, 2018, by Associate Circuit Judge Norma Kauzlarich to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Branigan was paroled from Danville Correctional Center on Dec. 23, 2020. He is to be on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections until Dec. 23, 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.