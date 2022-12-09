Parolee out of prison for 3 months arrested for allegedly selling meth

Less than three months after he was released from prison, a Davenport man on parole in Scott County until 2030 was arrested Wednesday on meth trafficking charges.

Robert Alexander Lovett III, 37, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Lovett also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Jacob Turner, at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at Lovett’s home in the 1500 block of Pershing Avenue.

Lovett was found to be in possession of 4 grams of meth, and deputies seized an additional 4 grams of meth from his bedroom.

A search of the home yielded 5.9 grams more of meth, two digital scales and drug packaging.

Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal dose of methamphetamine, meaning that Lovett had 13.9 grams, or 139 doses, of meth to sell.

Lovett was booked into the Scott County Jail.

During a first appearance on the charges Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Jay Sommers scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for Dec. 16 and set Lovett’s bond at $25,000 cash-only.

Lovett remained in the Scott County Jail on Thursday night.

On April 4, 2019, during a sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court, District Judge Tom Reidel sentenced Lovett to five years on probation on two forgery convictions, two convictions for possession with the intent to distribute meth, a conviction of child endangerment and a conviction for theft. Lovett had already violated his probation on one of the forgery cases and one of the meth cases, and Reidel gave him another chance.

Lovett violated his probation two months later, and on July 19, 2019, Reidel sentenced him to a total of 30 years in prison after the court imposed consecutive sentences on his convictions.

In a letter to Reidel that was received by the court on Sept. 26, 2019, Lovett asked for a reconsideration of his sentence, saying that he had been thinking "non-stop" on how to fix his life, and that he was going back "to who I was raised to be, a happy, loving, and caring husband, father and friend."

Being locked up, Lovett said, "will destroy me."

"I will change, I am ready to change, I have changed," he said. "My life means too much to my family and me to just give up and throw away.

"Please bring me home and see how serious I am," Lovett said.

Reidel denied Lovett's motion.

Lovett was released from prison on Sept. 12 of this year and placed on work release. He was placed on parole status on Nov. 10.