Parolee taken into custody in connection with burglary of Walcott storage facility
A 47-year-old man who was paroled Oct. 22 from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was taken into custody Monday in connection with the September 2020 burglary of a Walcott storage facility from which he stole a pickup.

James Leroy Chelf, who listed his address as 17234 S. John Deere Road, Dubuque, Iowa, on the Scott County District Court financial application, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft. Each of those charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Chelf also is charged with two counts for third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Walcott Police Sgt. Adam Hill, at 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2020, Chelf and two others went to the T&C Storage at 305 Walcott Road. The trio cut the locks of several of the storage units and stole contents that were in the units.

According to the affidavits, Chelf located a Ford F-150 platinum edition within one of the units and stole the pickup.

Chelf was booked into the Scott County Jail at 3:45 p.m. Monday. He was released at 6:59 p.m. after posting a $10,000 cash-only bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23 in Scott County District Court.

On Sept. 2, 2021, Chelf began a sentence of one year in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance–methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and theft. He was released on parole on Oct. 22, receiving 191 days credit under the state’s Good Time Law.

James Chelf

