Parolees charged in theft of copper from electric energy substations

Two parolees have been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in which they broke into multiple energy substations and stole hundreds of pounds of copper they sold to area metal dealers.

Daniel Wayne Simmons, 36, of 324 Main St., Apt. 304, Davenport, is charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, one count of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession of burglary tools.

Third-degree burglary is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a 5-year prison sentence. The meth charge is a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence. Possession of burglary tools is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a 2-year prison sentence.

Anthony Vincent Ettore, 53, of 8448 N. Fairmount St., Lot 49, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft, and possession of burglary tools.

Ongoing criminal conduct is a Class B felony that carries a 25-year prison sentence, while second degree theft is a Class D felony that carries a 5-year prison sentence.

According to affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff's deputy Ryan Strom, between Oct. 25 and Dec 1, Simmons at least three times broke into the MidAmerican Energy substation, 18500 110th Ave., and stole hundreds of pounds of copper.