Peaceful protest planned in Davenport to combat police brutality

Community members are hosting a peaceful protest outside the Davenport police department Saturday, April 10.

The event will be hosted by We F.I.G.H.T., a non-governmental organization dedicated to fighting for the civil liberties of all human beings.

"We are a peaceful group working together to stand watch for and stand against fascism, injustice, gun restrictions, hate and tyranny," the group's website states.

The protest is being organized via Facebook, and will start at 3 p.m. at the Davenport Police Department, 416 Harrison Street, Davenpor. There is plenty of street parking in the area.

Organizers said in a news release they intend to inspire all people to take action and speak out against police brutality and racial injustice.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs and face masks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.