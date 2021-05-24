 Skip to main content
Peaceful protest to be held Saturday in Bettendorf
topical alert top story

090520-qct-Bettendorfprotest-160

Community members hosting a peaceful protest on Sept. 5 at the Bettendorf Police Department.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

A peaceful protest will be held Saturday, May 29 at the Bettendorf Police Department.

The protest is in response to the recent killings of many Black Americans including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, and numerous other cases of police brutality, according to a news release from Eric Puryear, of We Fight, a civil liberties organization.

According to the release, organizers said they intend to inspire all people to take action and speak out against police brutality and racial injustice. 

All are welcome at the event, and participants are encouraged to bring signs. 

The event will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday. 

