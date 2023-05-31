Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The woman accused of killing two men with her vehicle on the Interstate 74 bridge pedestrian walkway faces new charges that accuse her of beating someone in the Rock Island County Jail.

In 2022, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office filed numerous charges against Chhabria Harris, 47, of East Moline, accusing her of being the driver that, on May 22, 2022, hit Ethan Gonzalez, 21; Anthony Castaneda, 18; and Charles Bowen, 23. Gonzalez and Castaneda both died. Bowen was seriously injured but survived.

That criminal case includes charges of reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutors have now charged Harris with two counts of aggravated battery for an attack on another inmate that authorities allege happened Sunday at the jail, court records state. Harris is accused of striking the other woman about the head and body.

The woman suffered injuries to her head, but their severity was not specified in the court records.

Harris made her first appearance Tuesday for the new charges, and her next court date is scheduled for June 6, court records state.

Her bail has been set at $10,000 in the aggravated battery case. To be released in that case alone, she would have to post a $1,000 bond.

Harris, however, has a $2 million bail in the I-74 collision case for which she would have to pay a $200,000 bond.

Her next court date for the I-74 charges has been set for June 22, court records state.