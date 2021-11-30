 Skip to main content
Pedestrian hit and killed in Davenport identified
Pedestrian hit and killed in Davenport identified

  • Updated
The Davenport Police Department has identified a pedestrian who was hit by a car and killed Friday on Jersey Ridge Road.

Carlos Pearson, 46, of Davenport, was walking in the area of 5500 Jersey Ridge Road when he was hit Friday night. First responders were called to the scene at 8:23 p.m., according to a news release from the police department. 

Pearson sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit. 

