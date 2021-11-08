Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Moline

An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday in Moline.
Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident/death, a class 1 felony. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $50,000 (10%) bond.
The pedestrian was identified as Dawn White, of Moline, by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.
White, 43, was hit at the intersection of 60th Street and 38th Avenue at 6:55 p.m. according to a news release from the Moline Police Department. She was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where she was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police that White was walking east on 38th Avenue and crossing the intersection of 60th Street when she was struck by a dark-colored Ford passenger car that was northbound on 60th Street.
The vehicle fled the scene north on 60th Street after striking the woman.
There was damage to the vehicle's front end. Parts of the car could be seen lying along 60th Street just north of 38th Avenue.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2210, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
Gustafson said the investigation is ongoing between the Moline Police Department Traffic Investigation Division, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Division and the Rock Island County Coroner's Office.