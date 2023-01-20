People displaced by Moline fire could begin returning today

Nearly a dozen people displaced by a fire in Moline this week could begin returning as soon as Friday.

Firefighters were sent to the Homewood Manor Apartments, 5612 34th Ave., at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a structure fire, Moline Deputy Fire Chief Kris Johnson wrote in a news release.

The fire displaced 11 people who were receiving aid from the Red Cross.

“They were awesome,” Melody Lara, office manager for Homewood, said of the Red Cross during an interview on Thursday. “They came in right away.”

The agency distributed food, water and other necessities, Lara said.

Some of the tenants might be back in their apartments Friday and others in the next few days, she said.

The tenants of the apartment where the damage was most severe will move to another unit, where they likely will remain. When the most-damaged apartment is repaired, it will be rented to other tenants, Lara said.

Homewood is accepting donations to assist the affected tenants, she said. Items sought include clothing, socks and shoes for a 16-month-old boy and a 6-year-old boy as well as for men and women.

Anyone wishing to help may contact the apartment office at 309-764-7767. Lara is available at Homewood from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When firefighters first arrived, they noted light smoke throughout the second and third floors of the three-story complex. Moline police were first to arrive and began evacuating residents.

Firefighters were met with heavy, dense smoke in the involved apartment, Johnson said, where two residents were able to escape on their own. One was injured while attempting to extinguish the fire, he said.

The resident was treated at the scene, then taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The person who was hurt did not suffer a serious injury and returned to the complex later Wednesday night to speak with the Red Cross, Lara said.

Firefighters were on scene at the complex for about two hours and called in backups from several other departments. The only obvious sign of the fire Thursday was a boarded window on an upper story and a scatter of broken glass beneath it on the ground.

The fire was limited to one section of the building, Lara said. That section can be repaired.

“It is salvageable — a lot of work — but it is going to get done,” Lara said.