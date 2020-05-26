People remembering Timon Mayfield at site of weekend shooting in Rock Island

Scenes of summer weren’t hard to find Tuesday on the 800 block of Rock Island’s 14½ Street.
Four pre-teens threw a junior-sized leather football in the vacant lot between the corner at 8th Avenue and the house No. 833. A few toddlers stuck to the sidewalk, taking tentative steps under watchful eyes. Two smaller-still kids were held by women.
An older gray Impala rolled the block, speakers growling bass.
There is a scene of a crime on the block. A makeshift memorial was erected not far from the four kids and their football. Red, black, gold, and silver balloons tied to a pair of trees, empty Hennessy bottles, a few cards, and the framed picture of smiling young man holding a baby marked the spot Timon Mayfield lay dying early Saturday morning.
The 33-year-old was killed. Four other men were shot and injured in the incident, which started as a fight at a social gathering, according to the Rock Island Police Department.
“The only reason I’ll say anything is to say my cousin was a good guy, a peacemaker,” Denise Gay said Tuesday afternoon. “And if I knew anything at all, I would tell. I just want the person caught. I want to know who did this.”
Gay said people who knew Mayfield are “confused” and angry about the killing.
“It was murder right there,” Gay said. “Somebody pulled a gun and started shooting. It was stupid and a waste. It’s a waste of a life.”
Preliminary results of an autopsy showed Mayfield was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. Toxicology tests were performed but the results were pending as of Tuesday.
Updates on the conditions of the other wounded men were not available Tuesday, but police said initially that two were treated and released, one needed emergency surgery, and the fourth was sent to Iowa City for further treatment.
Two men were arrested. Rock Island County court records state both were accused of fighting with police and firefighters.
Jasper A. Mayfield Jr., 34, Rock Island, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery, according to court records. He is accused of hitting a police officer and an EMT. The EMT suffered a broken nose.
Eugene L. Roberts, 35, Rock Island, was charged with aggravated battery for shoving a police officer, according to court records.
Both men were arrested at the scene, according to police reports.
Roberts’ bail was set at $30,000, while Mayfield had a $50,000 bail, according to court records. Both men were next scheduled to appear in court on June 9.
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday both men were free on bond.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department, 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 309-762-9500.
