Peoria woman appeals plea deal in 2008 shooting of her former husband in Galva

Assistant State's Attorney Stephanie Barrick maintained that Daum's plea had been voluntary, as she had told the judge.

“These are the rules that govern the court," Barrick said. "The court was satisfied that it is a knowing and voluntary plea. At no time did she say otherwise. There was nothing that stopped her at any subsequent appearances” from saying the plea was coerced. “No letter saying she wanted to take her plea back. At no time did she say to the court, 'I don't want to do this.'”

Barrack noted Stockton had filed a motion to withdraw her plea, but she said it wasn't raised on appeal.

“To say simply because something is done at the last minute, that is not in and of itself a concern,” she said.

Barrick also said Stockton had negotiated a plea deal that “subsantially benefited” Daum, who faced a maximum penalty of 90 years in prison had she been found guilty of all charges filed. Pleading guilty to the Class 1 conspiracy charges to commit murder had a maximum of two consecutive 15-year terms, which is what she got.

“It was a very favorable negotiation,” said Barrick.