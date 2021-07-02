Peoria woman appeals plea deal in 2008 shooting of her former husband in Galva

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — The attorney for a former Peoria woman serving two consecutive 15-year sentences for shooting her former husband, Robert Daum of Galva, appeared Friday in Henry County Circuit Court to argue his client's original counsel was ineffective and her guilty plea had been coerced.
Angela Daum, 57, is now represented by Nate Nieman. Nieman agreed that Daum had given the judge the standard answers when asked if her plea was being given freely and voluntarily, but he said when trial counsel Eugene Stockton offered her a “family plea” he was giving her a sort of global plea for herself and her two co-defendants — her juvenile daughter and her fiancé — so that their outcomes would not be worse.
“The context of how all this unfolded explains how her statements now could be different than then,” he said.
He noted the plea offer to Daum was made at the last minute on the Friday before trial was supposed to begin and it was natural for her not to tell the judge she was being forced to plead guilty “when her attorney is standing right next to her.”
“There are lots of reasons why defendants don't come clean with the court,” Nieman said. “Particularly someone in this position. Her daughter's freedom may be relying on this plea. Her fiancé's freedom may be relying on this plea. That's a lot of pressure.”
Assistant State's Attorney Stephanie Barrick maintained that Daum's plea had been voluntary, as she had told the judge.
“These are the rules that govern the court," Barrick said. "The court was satisfied that it is a knowing and voluntary plea. At no time did she say otherwise. There was nothing that stopped her at any subsequent appearances” from saying the plea was coerced. “No letter saying she wanted to take her plea back. At no time did she say to the court, 'I don't want to do this.'”
Barrack noted Stockton had filed a motion to withdraw her plea, but she said it wasn't raised on appeal.
“To say simply because something is done at the last minute, that is not in and of itself a concern,” she said.
Barrick also said Stockton had negotiated a plea deal that “subsantially benefited” Daum, who faced a maximum penalty of 90 years in prison had she been found guilty of all charges filed. Pleading guilty to the Class 1 conspiracy charges to commit murder had a maximum of two consecutive 15-year terms, which is what she got.
“It was a very favorable negotiation,” said Barrick.
Daum's written petition included the fact that Stockton had shown her a video of a detective interrogating her daughter where he told her that her "mother doesn't love you or you wouldn't still be in here." Barrick noted the video and said it was part of evidence that Stockton was bound to go through with Daum. “If counsel had not shown her that footage, we would be here for an entirely different reason,” she said.