CAMBRIDGE — A Peoria woman is being charged in Henry County Circuit Court with manufacture/delivery of cannabis after state police warned Kewanee police that a certain vehicle was coming to Kewanee and possibly had narcotics.
Madeline M. Walker, 26, was charged March 7 with Class 2 manufacture/delivery of cannabis and Class 3 felony possession of cannabis.
During Monday's preliminary hearing, Kewanee Police Officer Eric Peed testified that he saw the suspect vehicle speeding, and after making the traffic stop deployed his K-9, which made a positive alert.
Searching the vehicle's rear cargo area while Sgt. Michael Minx continued to write the ticket, Peed found a black duffel bag with four bags in it holding 1,854 grams of suspected cannabis. He said the state police had not said where they got their information about the narcotics.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed, and a May 16 pre-trial hearing was set. Walker is free on $5,000 bond posted March 11. The judge gave her permission to live in Texas, warning her it would be necessary to return for all court dates.