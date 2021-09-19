 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person dead after apparently falling from bluff at Bellevue State Park
0 Comments
topical

Person dead after apparently falling from bluff at Bellevue State Park

  • 0
Police Lights

One person is dead after apparently falling from a bluff early Saturday in Bellevue State Park. 

Authorities were called about 4:21 a.m. for a report of someone falling from the height, according to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources release. The person, who was not identified in detail in the release, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The case is under investigation, with the inquiry being carried out by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the release states. 

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office; the Bellevue Fire Department and the Bellevue and Maquoketa police departments assisted the natural resources department with the initial call at the park. 

Bellevue State Park remains open, the release states.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News