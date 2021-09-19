Person dead after apparently falling from bluff at Bellevue State Park

One person is dead after apparently falling from a bluff early Saturday in Bellevue State Park.
Authorities were called about 4:21 a.m. for a report of someone falling from the height, according to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources release. The person, who was not identified in detail in the release, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case is under investigation, with the inquiry being carried out by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the release states.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office; the Bellevue Fire Department and the Bellevue and Maquoketa police departments assisted the natural resources department with the initial call at the park.
Bellevue State Park remains open, the release states.
Anthony Watt
