Person suffers life-threatening injuries when 4-wheeler slams into pole in Davenport
One person suffered life-threatening injuries after the 4-wheeler the person was riding on slammed into a pole Wednesday.

Davenport Police Lt. Brett Morgan said that officers were sent to the area of Stark Street just south of Rockingham Road at 6:18 p.m. regarding a 4-wheeler that had struck a pole.

The vehicle was occupied by two people and was westbound in an alley when it hit the pole.

One of the riders was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with life-threatening injuries, Morgan said. The victim was later taken to University of Iowa City Hospitals.

The crash is being investigated by the Davenport Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

