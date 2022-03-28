Person wounded early Sunday in Rock Island shooting

An individual suffered a non-life-threatening head wound in a suspected drug-related shooting early Sunday in Rock Island.

Officers responded at 4:21 a.m. to the 300 block of 12th Avenue after authorities received multiple calls of a shooting, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found an individual with a head wound. The victim, who police did not identify, was conscious and talking but did not provide investigators with useful information about what transpired.

Medical personnel was dispatched to the scene, but police did not say whether the victim received medical attention or was transported to a local hospital.

Officers found shell casings at the scene and investigators suspect the shooting is drug-related, the department said.

Rock Island police reports did not list any arrests for the shooting as of Monday morning.

Further details were not available Monday.

