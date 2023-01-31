Phone data incriminates Kewanee man in shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — Judge Colby Hathaway on Monday found probable cause to believe Andrew R. Luce, 35, of Kewanee committed a felony in connection with a Jan. 19 shooting incident in a residential area of Kewanee.

Luce is charged with Class X felony aggravated discharge of a firearm and Class 4 felony reckless discharge of a firearm following the incident.

During Monday's preliminary hearing, Kewanee Police Detective Michael Minx testified that police had been dispatched on a report of shots fired at an occupied garage at 5:15 a.m. Jan. 19, and they found spent shell casings spaced 1 or 2 feet apart at 133 S. East Ave. They also found an iPhone that showed a call from Justin Stanley. A search warrant for the phone indicated it was Luce's phone.

During an interview, Luce said the phone had been stolen from him approximately two days earlier. An examination of the phone showed several phone calls to subjects the afternoon of Jan. 18, including Luce's parole officer.

The parole officer confirmed Luce had called him to check in from the phone number on the phone at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Walmart video surveillance showed Luce walking in the store with a phone, and GPS data showed someone walking with the phone leaving Luce's residence at 4 a.m., which corroborated a message to Stanley that he was walking on East Prospect Street then south on Vine Street.

Luce's parole agent made contact with Luce on Jan. 19 and Luce did not indicate his phone had been stolen, according to Minx.

In response to questioning from defense attorney Aaron Dyer, Minx said police had received multiple calls from the area of the garage and the occupants told police the walls started shaking and things started falling off the walls and they realized what was happening.

Minx said Luce had said Stanley was responsible for the shooting, but when they interviewed Stanley, he said he had not been involved and he was home the whole time.

A pre-trial hearing was set for Feb. 23.

Justin K. Stanley, 18, and his father Danny H. Stanley, 38 are also charged with drugs and weapons charges in connection with the shooting incident. Danny Stanley waived his preliminary hearing Monday and a Feb. 23 pre-trial hearing was set; Justin Stanley's case was continued to Feb. 6 for a possible preliminary hearing.