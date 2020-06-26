Pickup driver pronounced dead after crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 55-year-old Bennett man was pronounced dead Friday after his pickup was found crashed on New Liberty Road shortly after midday, Scott County Sheriff’s investigators said.

Deputies were sent to the 400 block of New Liberty Road at 12:06 p.m. to investigate a single-vehicle crash. New Liberty Road is in the far western part of Scott County.

On scene deputies discovered that a white 2010 Dodge Ram pickup had been westbound on New Liberty Road when it left the roadway and went into the ditch on the north side of the two-lane road. The truck then went over a small fence and struck a tree before coming to rest.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by New Liberty Fire Department paramedics. The name of the victim was not released Friday pending notification of family.

It was not known Friday if the man suffered from a medical condition that caused the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

