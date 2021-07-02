 Skip to main content
Pickup truck and semi collide on U.S. 61 near Davenport
topical alert top story

  Updated
  • 0

A pickup truck towing a trailer and a semi trailer truck have collided on U.S. 61 at 110th Avenue in Davenport.

There is significant damage.

Crash on Highway 61

Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriffs Department and Blue Grass Fire Department are on scene and traffic is backed up heading east.

The collision is in the middle of the intersection, but officers are directing traffic around it.

This story will be updated.

