Pickup truck strikes, kills 65-year-old man in Moline

A man killed Wednesday as he walked across Moline’s River Drive has been identified as Richard Stout, 65, of Moline.

Stout was struck about 6:19 a.m., the Moline Police Department said. He was crossing River Drive in the middle of the block about 100 feet east of the 12th Street crosswalk when a pickup truck traveling west hit him in the northernmost lane. Investigators believe he died immediately.

Stout’s identity was released Wednesday afternoon by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, who added that Stout’s preliminary cause of death was traumatic injury from the impact.

Police believe the pedestrian's dark clothing and visibility at the time he was hit contributed to the collision. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to have contributed to the crash. There have been no citations or arrests.

