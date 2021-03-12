Plea deal is in the works in Colona woman's murder

CAMBRIDGE – The Colona man charged with the October 2, 2019 murder of Marcie Snyder appeared in Henry County Circuit Court Friday for another pre-trial conference.

Steven L. Scott, 58, was charged October 2, 2019 with murder in the death of Snyder, his live-in partner. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one for knowingly killing Snyder by slitting her throat and the other for cutting her across the throat, knowing such acts created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.

On Friday, Scott's public defender Lance Camp withdrew a motion for a fitness exam. Camp said the motion had been filed by former public defender James Cosby with the idea of forming an insanity defense. Judge Gregory Chickris accepted the motion to withdraw.

Camp said the state had tendered a plea offer a few months ago which would be withdrawn at the next pre-trial conference in another month. He said the defense is working on a counter offer.

“In an effort to keep things moving along, we'd like to have a response and be able to talk to the family about that,” noted State's Attorney Catherine Runty.

The court administration in Rock Island will set the next hearing.

Scott is being held in the Henry County Jail on $2 million bond.

